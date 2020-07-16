Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OLYMPUS CORP/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. OLYMPUS CORP/S had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OCPNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

