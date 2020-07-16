Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 0.90. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

