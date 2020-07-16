Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ball Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

BLL opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

