Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amgen, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $15.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

Shares of AMGN opened at $253.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

