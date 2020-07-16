Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

