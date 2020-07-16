Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

Shares of FND opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 16,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,065,489 shares of company stock worth $309,803,380. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

