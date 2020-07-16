Jay Barth Sells 44,447 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Jay Barth sold 44,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $707,596.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Barth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $2,845,909.20.

On Monday, June 29th, Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $25,646.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.35. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,789,000 after acquiring an additional 522,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,248,000 after purchasing an additional 382,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.