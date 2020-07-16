Jason Gesing Sells 20,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,513,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00.

eXp World stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eXp World Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of eXp World by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 62.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.