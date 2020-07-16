Jason Gesing Sells 20,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,513,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00.
eXp World stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eXp World Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
