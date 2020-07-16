James P. Murphy Sells 5,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

COST stock opened at $328.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

