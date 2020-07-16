James P. Murphy Sells 5,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
COST stock opened at $328.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.32.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
