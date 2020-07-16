James Kevin Symancyk Sells 100,000 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $52.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

