James Graham Purchases 389,712 Shares of Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) Stock

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) insider James Graham acquired 389,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$409,197.60 ($280,272.33).

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of A$0.92 ($0.63). The stock has a market cap of $64.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.39.

Get Recce Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recce Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a biotechnology company, researches and develops antibiotic drugs in Australia. The company focuses on the development of RECCE 327 that helps to address the problem of antibiotic resistant superbugs. It also develops drugs for the treatment of stomach ulcers and diarrhea. The company was formerly known as Recce Limited and changed its name to Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd in November 2017.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.