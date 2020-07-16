James Graham Purchases 389,712 Shares of Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) Stock

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) insider James Graham acquired 389,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$409,197.60 ($280,272.33).
Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of A$0.92 ($0.63). The stock has a market cap of $64.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.39.
Recce Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
