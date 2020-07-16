James Arthur Bristol Sells 23,541 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.18. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

