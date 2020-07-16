Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $336.56 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 444.20 ($5.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.34.

In related news, insider Dennis McShane purchased 26,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,350 ($53.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,157,535 ($1,424,483.14).

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

