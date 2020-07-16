J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $107.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,976,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

