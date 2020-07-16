J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $107.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock worth $1,019,273. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

