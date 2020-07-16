Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,744 shares of company stock worth $380,807 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Itron by 49.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Itron by 1.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $2,147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $297,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

