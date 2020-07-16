iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $286.42

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $286.42 and last traded at $275.48, with a volume of 183700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

