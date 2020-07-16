iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $166.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

