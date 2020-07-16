iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $299.67

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $299.67 and last traded at $287.38, with a volume of 50400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.73 and its 200-day moving average is $249.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

