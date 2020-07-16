iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $115.82 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $113.97.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.