iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,400% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,841,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 482,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 86,214 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 144,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

