iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,479.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.