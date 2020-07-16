iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

