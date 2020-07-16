Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 888,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.44. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

