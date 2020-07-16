Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of IRMD opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.37. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 24.65%. Analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iradimed by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Iradimed by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iradimed by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Iradimed by 4,474.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

