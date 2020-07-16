IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.26. IPSEN S A/S has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.