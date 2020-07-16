IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.64.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,840,598.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $164.74 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $170.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

