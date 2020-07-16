Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.