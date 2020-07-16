Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,433 put options on the company. This is an increase of 609% compared to the typical volume of 343 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,823,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

