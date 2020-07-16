Investors Purchase Large Volume of International Flavors & Fragrances Put Options (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,044 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,047% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Cfra upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.