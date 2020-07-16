Investors Purchase Large Volume of BridgeBio Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,579 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,406% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $2,469,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,189.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $210,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,756.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,584,539 shares of company stock valued at $85,838,705. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,875 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 3,989,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,693,000 after purchasing an additional 153,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,910 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 905,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

