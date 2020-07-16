Investors Buy Large Volume of Kala Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 840 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,083% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

Shares of KALA opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $554.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

