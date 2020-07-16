Investors Buy Large Volume of Amicus Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 384 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 668% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $25,646.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 357,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,693.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

Several analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.