INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of INTRUM AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

ITJTY stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. INTRUM AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. It offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services. The company also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; collection services consisting of debt collection, debt surveillance, and debt purchase services; and e-commerce services, including credit management, payment solutions, and collection services.

