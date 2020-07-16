Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $13.50 at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $596.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $278.87 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

