International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for International Money Express’ FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMXI. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.