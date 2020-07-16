(International) Ltd Vifor Sells 45,844 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,746,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

(International) Ltd Vifor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $5,815,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $5,995,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $5,066,163.60.

On Thursday, July 2nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $5,044,774.07.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.