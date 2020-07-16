(International) Ltd Vifor Sells 100,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $5,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

(International) Ltd Vifor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,746,972.48.

On Wednesday, July 8th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $5,995,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $5,066,163.60.

On Thursday, July 2nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $5,044,774.07.

Shares of CCXI opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.