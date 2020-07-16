International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Commerzbank lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a GBX 425 ($5.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($4.88).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 207.10 ($2.55) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

