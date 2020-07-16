International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 4.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

