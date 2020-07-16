Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP) dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.98, approximately 154,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 29,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.19 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

