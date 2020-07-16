Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $109.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

ICE stock opened at $91.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

