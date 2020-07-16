Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.