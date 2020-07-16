Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.1% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 79,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 26,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 62,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.