Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.