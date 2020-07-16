Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

