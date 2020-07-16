Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Capstone Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

