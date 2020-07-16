Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

