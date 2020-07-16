Insights Network 1-Day Volume Tops $24,693.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.01 million and $24,693.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,174,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

