Insight Folios Inc Sells 4,479 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 195,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 256,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 128.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

